Fighter jet takes off for live-fire training exercise

China Military Online) 10:20, January 12, 2024

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway before taking off for a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)