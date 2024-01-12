Fighter jet takes off for live-fire training exercise
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway before taking off for a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a live-fire training exercise on December 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.