Warships in full-time training assessment

China Military Online) 13:23, January 10, 2024

A guided-missile frigate attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails to the designated waters for a four-day full-time training assessment in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

Two warships attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation to the designated waters for a four-day full-time training assessment in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A warship attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its secondary gun at mock sea targets during a four-day full-time training assessment in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A warship attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its secondary gun at mock sea targets during a four-day full-time training assessment in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A warship attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches decoys during a four-day full-time training assessment in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

