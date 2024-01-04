Comprehensive supply ship performs replenishment-at-sea
Nanshui 978 water tanker under a naval service ship group of the PLA Navy sails on the sea during a four-day exercise in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
Comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887) under a naval service ship group of the PLA Navy performs alongside replenishment-at-sea during a four-day exercise in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
Speed boats attached to a naval service ship group of the PLA Navy approach a simulated war-damaged vessel to provide support during a four-day exercise in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
Photos
