Naval vessels steam forward in maritime training
(China Military Online) 11:17, January 02, 2024
The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan and the amphibious assault ship Hainan attached to a landing ship flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Miaobo)
