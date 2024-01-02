Naval vessels steam forward in maritime training

China Military Online) 11:17, January 02, 2024

The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan and the amphibious assault ship Hainan attached to a landing ship flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Miaobo)

