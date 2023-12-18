Type-055 destroyer sails at sea

China Military Online) 13:08, December 18, 2023

A helicopter attached to a unit with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off from the Type-055 guided-missile destroyer Wuxi for reconnaissance during a maritime training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zezhou)

Type-055 guided-missile destroyer Wuxi attached to a unit with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams to the designated sea area during a maritime training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zezhou)

