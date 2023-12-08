In pics: shipbuilding company in Jiangsu, E China

Xinhua) 09:51, December 08, 2023

Workers work on a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

In the first 10 months of 2023, China has maintained its top position in the global shipbuilding market with strong growth in both output and new orders, industry data showed.

The country's shipbuilding output climbed 12 percent year on year to 34.56 million deadweight tonnes (dwt) during the January-October period, accounting for 49.7 percent of the world's total, according to data from the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.

The country's shipbuilders exported a combined 21.14 billion U.S. dollars worth of ships in the first 10 months, up 21 percent from the same period last year, according to the association. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A worker works in Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers weld in a workshop of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers weld in a workshop of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

A worker is seen at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

A worker walks along a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows workers riding to leave a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Workers weld in a workshop of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers install an anchor to a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

A worker works at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows workers riding to leave a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows workers working on a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Workers weld in a workshop of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers work on components of a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers work at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

A worker rides along a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers work in a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers ride to leave a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers ride to leave a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

This aerial panoramic photo shows a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

A worker paints a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows workers riding to leave a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Workers work at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers work at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

Workers install an anchor to a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

A worker works at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 5, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows container vessels at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows workers working on a container vessel at a shipyard of Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Taixing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

