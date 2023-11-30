We Are China

Large-capacity battery hybrid ro-ro passenger ship delivered in S China

Ecns.cn) 11:37, November 30, 2023

A large-capacity battery hybrid propulsion and two-way navigation ro-ro passenger ship moors at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The second of the first batch of two ships, the "P&O Pioneer" built for Britain’s P&O Ferries was delivered in Guangzhou on Wednesday.

