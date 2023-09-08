China's first home-built cruise liner completes second trial run
"Adora Magic City," China's first domestically built large cruise ship, enters the water in Shanghai, on Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin）
This is the cruise ship's second trial run after the first sea trial on July 24.
The Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters long, 37.2 meters wide and 72 meters tall, roughly the height of a 25-story residential building.
Manufactured by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co, it is the world's first 5G-based cruise ship.
