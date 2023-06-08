In Numbers | Highlights of China's first domestically-built large cruise ship

Ecns.cn) 09:23, June 08, 2023

China's first domestically built large cruise "Adora Magic City" left the dock in Shanghai on Tuesday. The event marked a significant step in the construction of the mega ship since work began in 2019, and a milestone for China’s domestic shipbuilding industry.

