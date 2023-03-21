Enping 20-4 oilfield platform under construction in S China sea

Ecns.cn) 13:39, March 21, 2023

Photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows the "Enping 20-4" deep-water jacket is under construction in the Enping Oilfield in south China sea, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

The "Enping 20-4" deep-water jacket, which is 104 meters high and weighs 11,846 tons, was installed in the Enping Oilfield, about 200 kilometers southwest of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on Monday.

