Languages

Archive

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Home>>

Enping 20-4 oilfield platform under construction in S China sea

(Ecns.cn) 13:39, March 21, 2023

Photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows the "Enping 20-4" deep-water jacket is under construction in the Enping Oilfield in south China sea, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

The "Enping 20-4" deep-water jacket, which is 104 meters high and weighs 11,846 tons, was installed in the Enping Oilfield, about 200 kilometers southwest of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on Monday.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories