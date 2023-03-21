Home>>
Enping 20-4 oilfield platform under construction in S China sea
(Ecns.cn) 13:39, March 21, 2023
Photo taken on March 20, 2023 shows the "Enping 20-4" deep-water jacket is under construction in the Enping Oilfield in south China sea, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)
The "Enping 20-4" deep-water jacket, which is 104 meters high and weighs 11,846 tons, was installed in the Enping Oilfield, about 200 kilometers southwest of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's largest container ship delivered to buyer
- Chinese research ship completes deep-sea research mission in waters near Oceania
- World's first large-capacity battery hybrid ro-ro passenger ship delivered in Guangdong
- Two domestically-built gas carriers leave dock in Shanghai
- China's first domestically-built large cruise ship to be delivered by end 2023
- China's first ice-breaking buoy tender put into service
- Shipbuilding orders demonstrate great strength of Chinese manufacturing
- Very large oil tanker delivered in China
- Chinese shipyard delivers very large crude carrier
- High technology plays crucial role in salvage of ancient vessel in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.