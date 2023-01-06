Chinese shipyard delivers very large crude carrier

Xinhua) 13:10, January 06, 2023

DALIAN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- New Splendor, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) with a loading capacity of 300,000 tonnes, was delivered to its customer in the coastal city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday.

According to the manufacturer, the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., the crude oil tanker boasts an all layer energy saving system, which delivers a high energy-saving and environmental protection performance.

The company said this ship features leading energy-saving technology in terms of the shipbuilding industry -- which enhances the international competitiveness of China's shipbuilding and shipping industry. The ship's design meets the requirements of the latest emission standards of nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, and also the hazardous substances list in the EU regulation on ship recycling.

The ship was delivered to China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd., which is engaged in the transport of crude oil, international bulk cargo and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

