Newly decorated world's largest ro-ro passenger ship unveiled
(Ecns.cn) 15:00, October 28, 2022
World's largest ro-ro passenger ship No.1 moors at Nansha international cruise port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The world's largest ro-ro passenger ship has completed decorations and trial voyage in Guangzhou. The ship is designed for 2,500 passengers and 800 vehicles and has 13 decks includes 533 luxury guest rooms and 5-storey garages.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
