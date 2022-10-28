Newly decorated world's largest ro-ro passenger ship unveiled

Ecns.cn) 15:00, October 28, 2022

World's largest ro-ro passenger ship No.1 moors at Nansha international cruise port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The world's largest ro-ro passenger ship has completed decorations and trial voyage in Guangzhou. The ship is designed for 2,500 passengers and 800 vehicles and has 13 decks includes 533 luxury guest rooms and 5-storey garages.

