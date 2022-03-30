Home>>
World's largest electric cruise ship makes maiden voyage
(Ecns.cn) 11:12, March 30, 2022
Photo shows Yangtze River Three Gorges 1, the world's largest electric cruise ship, made its maiden voyage in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Xingliang)
Yangtze River Three Gorges 1, the world's largest electric cruise with the largest battery capacity , is 100 meters long and 16.3 meters wide. It can accommodate 1,300 passengers.
