We Are China

World's largest electric cruise ship makes maiden voyage

Ecns.cn) 11:12, March 30, 2022

Photo shows Yangtze River Three Gorges 1, the world's largest electric cruise ship, made its maiden voyage in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Xingliang)

Yangtze River Three Gorges 1, the world's largest electric cruise with the largest battery capacity , is 100 meters long and 16.3 meters wide. It can accommodate 1,300 passengers.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)