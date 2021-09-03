Main hull of China's first large-scale cruise ship to be finished

Ecns.cn) 14:44, September 03, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows the hull of H1508, China's first large-scale cruise ship, is under construction. Bow bridge and nine main sections of the ship was in place Thursday. This marks the construction of the main hull is to be finished. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)