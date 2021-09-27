World's largest ship elevator resumes operation at Three Gorges Dam

Ecns.cn) 08:37, September 27, 2021

The world's largest permanent ship elevator resumes operation after overhaul at the Three Gorges Dam in central China’s Hubei Province, Sept. 25, 2021. (China News Service/Lv Caihong)

The overhaul started on August 21 and lasted for 35 days, marking the first planned overhaul since the acceptance check of its construction at the end of 2019.

As the fast passage for passenger vessels and container ships, the ship elevator, together with the dam ship lock, improves the navigation capacity of the Three Gorges Dam.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)