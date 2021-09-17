Home>>
Amphibious transport dock landing ship carries out maritime training
(China Military Online) 10:30, September 17, 2021
The amphibious transport dock landing ship Kunlunshan (Hull 998) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at a simulated target during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Yagen)
