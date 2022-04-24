China's first unmanned autonomous container ship makes maiden voyage

April 24, 2022

"Zhi Fei", China's first autonomous 300TEU containership makes its maiden voyage in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jingang)

The 300TEU container merchant ship "Zhi Fei" is China's first transport cargo ship with smart navigation capability. It has a total length of about 110 meters, a width of about 15 meters, a depth of 10 meters, and a designed speed of 12 knots.

The containership is equipped with three driving modes - manned driving, remote driving, and unmanned driving, which enables it to realize the intelligent perception of the navigation environment, independent route planning, intelligent collision avoidance, and remote control driving.

