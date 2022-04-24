Home>>
China's first unmanned autonomous container ship makes maiden voyage
(Ecns.cn) 16:03, April 24, 2022
"Zhi Fei", China's first autonomous 300TEU containership makes its maiden voyage in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jingang)
The 300TEU container merchant ship "Zhi Fei" is China's first transport cargo ship with smart navigation capability. It has a total length of about 110 meters, a width of about 15 meters, a depth of 10 meters, and a designed speed of 12 knots.
The containership is equipped with three driving modes - manned driving, remote driving, and unmanned driving, which enables it to realize the intelligent perception of the navigation environment, independent route planning, intelligent collision avoidance, and remote control driving.
