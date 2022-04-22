Home>>
China's newly commissioned amphibious assault ship Guangxi undergoes training
(People's Daily App) 13:54, April 22, 2022
Aiming at the requirements of amphibious operations and high seas operations in the future, China’s amphibious assault ship Guangxi of the People’s Liberation Army Navy carried out training exercises on navigation, combat rescue and damage control.
As the first domestically developed type 075 amphibious assault ships, the accelerated formation of combat capacity of the ships of Hainan and Guangxi is significant to the improvement of China's amphibious operating capability and combat system.
