Home>>
Mega container ship delivered in Shanghai
(People's Daily App) 15:12, June 24, 2022
China's first mega container ship with a capacity of 24,000 containers was delivered in Shanghai on Wednesday.
Longer than the largest aircraft carrier, this is also the world's largest container ship.
(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's first unmanned autonomous container ship makes maiden voyage
- China's newly commissioned amphibious assault ship Guangxi undergoes training
- Chinese research vessel returns from expedition in western Pacific
- World's largest electric cruise ship makes maiden voyage
- Largest electric cruise ship makes debut
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.