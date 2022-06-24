We Are China

Mega container ship delivered in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 15:12, June 24, 2022

China's first mega container ship with a capacity of 24,000 containers was delivered in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Longer than the largest aircraft carrier, this is also the world's largest container ship.

