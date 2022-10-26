'Five-star hotel at sea'

(People's Daily App) 14:33, October 26, 2022

Built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co (GSI) for Moby Line shipping company, a subsidiary of Italia's Onorato shipping group, this is the world's largest luxury Ro-Ro passenger ship.

Equipped with 13 decks including 533 luxury guest rooms and 5-story garages, the vessel has a vertical height close to 40 meters, equivalent to a 10-story building.

Its capacity is designed for 2,500 passengers and 800 vehicles. It is dubbed as a "mobile luxury hotel at sea."

All the materials for interior decoration are made in China and its design and interior decoration can compete with those of any other luxury cruise ship.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)