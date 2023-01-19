China's first ice-breaking buoy tender put into service

TIANJIN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's first ice-breaking buoy tender Haixun 156 was recently put into service in north China's Tianjin.

Haixun 156, or Sea Patrol 156, is operated by the Northern Navigation Service Center, Maritime Safety Administration, under the Ministry of Transport.

Chai Jinzhu, director of the center, said that the vessel will be mainly used for the maintenance of navigation aid facilities in frozen ports and waterways in north China, and is also useful for emergency search and rescue, and cleaning-up tasks.

The Haixun 156 has a displacement of 2,400 tonnes with a length of 74.9 meters and a width of 14.3 meters. The electric vessel can break through ice as thick as 0.5 meters at a speed of 5 knots.

The vessel, equipped with smart technologies, is designed to ensure the safe operation of ports and waterways under severe sea conditions.

