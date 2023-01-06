Home>>
Very large oil tanker delivered in China
(People's Daily App) 15:21, January 06, 2023
Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, delivers the 300,000-metric-ton Kaihui to China Merchants Group on Wednesday.
The very large crude carrier (VLCC) features an air-layer drag reduction system and a multi-energy-saving integrated control and energy efficiency system with independent intellectual property rights owned by DSIC.
(Produced by Ye Dangqiang and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
