We Are China

Very large oil tanker delivered in China

(People's Daily App) 15:21, January 06, 2023

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, delivers the 300,000-metric-ton Kaihui to China Merchants Group on Wednesday.

The very large crude carrier (VLCC) features an air-layer drag reduction system and a multi-energy-saving integrated control and energy efficiency system with independent intellectual property rights owned by DSIC.

