Chinese tracking vessel sets sail for new missions

Xinhua) 09:04, November 01, 2022

NANJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's third-generation space tracking ship Yuanwang-5 departed from a port on Monday for spacecraft monitoring missions.

This is the third ocean voyage of the ship in 2022, during which it has spent more than 110 days at sea.

Yuanwang-5 mainly undertakes maritime tracking, monitoring and communication tasks concerning rockets, high, medium and low-orbit satellites, spaceships and the Chinese space station.

Before the voyage, crew members improved equipment maintenance and inspections to ensure the success of future missions, said vice-captain Liu Mingyue.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)