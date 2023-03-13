World's largest container ship delivered to buyer

(People's Daily App) 14:49, March 13, 2023

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co Ltd, based in Shanghai, successfully delivered the largest container ship in the world to Mediterranean Shipping Company SA on Thursday. The ship, with a capacity of 24,116 TEUs, is nearly 400 meters long and has a deck area equivalent to four standard soccer fields. The ship can carry 240,000 tons of cargo at one time.

