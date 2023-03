World's first large-capacity battery hybrid ro-ro passenger ship delivered in Guangdong

Ecns.cn) 10:14, March 01, 2023

The world's first large-capacity battery hybrid propulsion and two-way navigation ro-ro passenger ship is delivered in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The ship, Pionner, designed for 1,500 passengers, will operate between Britain's Port of Dover and France's Port of Calais in the English Channel.

