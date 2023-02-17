Two domestically-built gas carriers leave dock in Shanghai

People's Daily Online) 13:37, February 17, 2023

Two domestically-built gas carriers leave a dock of the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. under the China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo/Shi Haohao)

Two domestically built ships, the first of the kind manufactured in China for gas transport, left a dock of the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. under the China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Shanghai on Feb. 15, 2023.

The two ships include a Mark III liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship with a loading capacity of 79,800 cubic meters and a very large gas carrier (VLGC) with a loading capacity of 93,000 cubic meters.

The Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd has independently designed and built the LNG carrier. It has an overall length of 229.99 meters, a molded width of 36 meters, a molded depth of 21.5 meters and a designed draft of 9.8 meters. Construction of the ship kicked off in December 2021, and the ship was transferred to the dock in August 2022. The LNG carrier is the first Mark III ship in China.

