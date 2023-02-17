Two domestically-built gas carriers leave dock in Shanghai
|Two domestically-built gas carriers leave a dock of the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. under the China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo/Shi Haohao)
Two domestically built ships, the first of the kind manufactured in China for gas transport, left a dock of the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. under the China State Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Shanghai on Feb. 15, 2023.
The two ships include a Mark III liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship with a loading capacity of 79,800 cubic meters and a very large gas carrier (VLGC) with a loading capacity of 93,000 cubic meters.
The Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd has independently designed and built the LNG carrier. It has an overall length of 229.99 meters, a molded width of 36 meters, a molded depth of 21.5 meters and a designed draft of 9.8 meters. Construction of the ship kicked off in December 2021, and the ship was transferred to the dock in August 2022. The LNG carrier is the first Mark III ship in China.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's first domestically-built large cruise ship to be delivered by end 2023
- China's first ice-breaking buoy tender put into service
- Shipbuilding orders demonstrate great strength of Chinese manufacturing
- Very large oil tanker delivered in China
- Chinese shipyard delivers very large crude carrier
- High technology plays crucial role in salvage of ancient vessel in Shanghai
- China-U.S. joint venture unveils new fleet brand of cruise ships
- Chinese shipbuilding firm starts construction of liquefied carbon dioxide carriers
- PetroChina among new int'l firms for Bangladeshi LNG import
- China remains world's top shipbuilder in first three quarters
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.