World's largest dynamic positioning shuttle tanker delivered

(People's Daily App) 15:07, March 31, 2023

The world's largest dynamic positioning (DP) shuttle tanker is delivered to Dalian on Thursday.

The dual-fuel 155,000-ton NS Pioneer shuttle tanker is tailor made by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Dalian Shipbuilding Industry for Shanghai Northsea Shipping for transporting oil. It can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 7,000 tons a year.

