Chinese-made "ro-ro" passenger ship sails to Italy

Xinhua) 10:11, May 16, 2023

GUANGZHOU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The luxury "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) passenger ship Moby Fantasy set sail for Italy from south China's Guangzhou.

Independently built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd., the giant liner has a capacity of 2,500 passengers and around 800 vehicles, and it will be delivered to the Italian shipping company Moby.

With a maximum displacement of over 70,000 tonnes, Moby Fantasy will operate on the Mediterranean ferry route Livorno-Olbia, with more than 500 cabins and multiple entertainment facilities on board.

The ship is designed to be environmentally friendly and equipped with an extremely low-power engine system capable of travelling at speeds of up to 25 knots with low fuel consumption, according to its builder.

