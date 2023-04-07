Home>>
Tianjin opens new container shipping route to Europe
(Ecns.cn) 13:42, April 07, 2023
A container ship passes through a water gate at Tianjin Port, April 6, 2023, marking the opening of a new direct container shipping route linking Tianjin with European ports.. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)
Twelve 24,000 TEU ultra-large container ships will be put into operation on the new route, which connects Tianjin with major European ports, including Algeciras in Spain, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Hamburg in Germany and Antwerp in Belgium.
