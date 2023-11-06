Home>>
Sneak peek at China's first homegrown large cruise ship
(People's Daily App) 16:37, November 06, 2023
After five years of design, building and a subsequent trial voyage, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," was delivered to Shanghai on Saturday, with its maiden voyage scheduled for Jan. 1, 2024. Come and see what it looks like inside.
(Video source: CCTV News; edited by Yang Yang)
