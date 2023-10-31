Ancient street renovated into popular tourist destination in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:07, October 31, 2023

A child poses for photos on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit a post office on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist visits Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit a post office on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit a post office on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)