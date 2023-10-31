Ancient street renovated into popular tourist destination in SW China's Chongqing
A child poses for photos on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit a post office on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A tourist visits Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit a post office on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit a post office on Duyou Street in southwest China's Chongqing Oct. 29, 2023. Duyou Street, an ancient street named after a postal service administration in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), has been renovated into a popular tourist destination featuring postal culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Iran hosts art event to present tourism, cultural attractions of China's Zhejiang
- City view of SW China's Chongqing
- In pics: pickle industry in China's Chongqing
- China's passenger trips surge in first 3 quarters
- Tourists visit "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Guizhou
- Fiery Chongqing hotpot ignites new growth points
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.