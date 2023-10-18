In pics: pickle industry in China's Chongqing

An employee processes Zhacai (pickled mustard tubers) products at a company in Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 16, 2023. The history of pickle-making in Chongqing's Fuling, a major pickle production base, dates back more than 150 years. The district's traditional method of producing preserved mustard tubers was listed as a state-level intangible cultural heritage in 2008.

During these years, the region's unique pickled mustard tubers, which used to be a luxurious snack at the beginning of the 20th century, have been served on many Chinese people's dinner tables and even shipped to overseas markets.

In 2022, the total output value of the pickle industry in the Fuling District exceeded 13 billion yuan (about 1.8 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a production line at an intelligent production workshop of Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a robotic arm processing Zhacai (pickled mustard tubers) products at an intelligent production workshop of Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Employees work in an intelligent production workshop of Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 16, 2023.

An employee works at an intelligent production workshop of Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 16, 2023.

An employee drives a forklift to carry Zhacai (pickled mustard tubers) products at Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 16, 2023.

An employee carries Zhacai (pickled mustard tubers) products at a company in Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 16, 2023.

