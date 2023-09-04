Chongqing's Taping neighborhood gets creative makeover

Xinhua) 14:10, September 04, 2023

CHONGQING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Just behind the popular commercial district of Guanyinqiao, Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, is the old residential neighborhood of Taping. Built in the 1980s, it has become a typical example of successful urban renewal efforts.

It emerged as a fancy residential neighborhood in the last century, then downgraded to a dilapidated area eclipsed by high-rise buildings. Now it is experiencing a revival as a creative and artistic spot.

Besides the standard operations like renovating walls and tidying exposed wires, Jiangbei's department of housing and urban-rural development has introduced small shops into the neighborhood, establishing a mix of nostalgia and creative businesses that appeals to young people.

Fan Congcai, deputy director of Jiangbei's department of housing and urban-rural development, said the project is multi-faceted.

"Since this area is near Guanyinqiao, we don't just want it to be a better living environment for residents," said Fan. "We also want to tap the business potential of the commercial district to infuse more vigor into the area, as well as nurturing more young entrepreneurs."

Since 2020, 44 buildings that host around 1,400 households have been renovated. In addition to improvements to infrastructure, the area has been mapped out artistically and commercially. Even before the program is officially finished, around 30 shops, ranging from coffee shops and innovative restaurants to film-camera experience stores, have selected old apartments as their shopfronts, according to Fan.

Liu Hui, a 32-year-old designer, opened a family-style coffee shop named Xiandan on the second floor of an old building this May. "I love exploring coffee shops that have opened in old communities. As a regular visitor to this place in recent years, I've seen many changes. So, I chose to open my shop here," said Liu.

The creative renewal incentivizes new entrepreneurs and brings more business opportunities to the old shops.

When Wang Lianri, a 27-year-old barista, opened his coffee shop here in 2020, the key reason for him choosing this location was the area's solid local characteristics. However, before the restoration work began, the street was dirty, messy and crowded, which made it difficult to attract customers.

"I didn't imagine the local government would take such swift and comprehensive action. After the restoration, my business improved, and I can now sell around 70 cups per day," said Wang.

Zhao Yu, a hotpot restaurant owner, feels the same. "I was born in the Jiangbei area, so I always wanted to open a local hotpot restaurant here. Taping is a big, old living area with a lively living atmosphere. Since the renovation and upgrading, many young people come here to experience the vibe," said Zhao.

Zhao added that his business has been soaring due to the growing number of young customers. This year, he rented two apartments adjacent to his restaurant to make room for more customers.

One 60-year-old resident surnamed Huang has also witnessed the improvements. "Now our living environment has vastly improved, with rain shelters arranged, roads broadened, garbage sorted properly and so on. Also, we are glad to see young people opening new businesses here, making this area more energetic," said Huang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)