SW China's Youyang promotes converged development of agriculture, culture and tourism

Xinhua) 16:40, August 22, 2023

Villagers make embroidery of the Miao ethnic group in Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. Youyang, one of the key beneficiary counties of state assistance for rural revitalization, has been fully availing of its unique advantages in ecological environment and indigenous tradition to promote converged development of agriculture, culture, and tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members prepare food at a snack shop in Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows terraced fields in Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists are pictured in Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers make embroidery of the Miao ethnic group in Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows a view of Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers perform a dance of the Tujia ethnic group for visitors in Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows a view of Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A visitor tastes specialty food in Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members prepare drinks at a cafe in Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2023 shows tourists visiting Dingshi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

