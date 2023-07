Chongqing by numbers: An aerial odessy

(People's Daily App) 14:42, July 21, 2023

Fly above Chongqing and stumble upon a fascinating spectacle – buildings that look like Arabic numerals. Is this an architectural plot or serendipitous discovery? Click the video to view the city's cryptic numeric mystery.

