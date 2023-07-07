We Are China

Relief work carried out in flood-hit Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 14:44, July 07, 2023

A volunteer distributes food at a temporary settlement in Changtan junior school of Wanzhou District, Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jintao)

China is making ongoing efforts to battle extreme weather, as rain-triggered floods wreak havoc in southern and central parts of the country.

Since Monday, heavy rainfalls have lashed Chongqing, triggering floods and geological disasters across the municipality. Notably, Changtan Township has reported record-high precipitation during the latest round of downpours.

China earmarked 320 million yuan on Wednesday from its central natural-disaster relief funds to support flood and geological disaster relief work in regions including Chongqing and Sichuan.

Rescue team members work in Linchang Village of Changtan Township, Wanzhou District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

