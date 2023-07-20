Chongqing leads nighttime economic development

Ecns.cn) 09:39, July 20, 2023

People enjoy night view of at Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

People shop for food at a night market of Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

