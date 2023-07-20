Chongqing leads nighttime economic development
People enjoy night view of at Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
People enjoy night view of at Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
People enjoy night view of at Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
People shop for food at a night market of Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
People enjoy night view of at Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
People enjoy night view of at Zuijiangtan Park in Chongqing, July 18, 2023. With a unique landscape and dazzling night view, the mountain city has been leading the nighttime economic development in China. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Crisp plum plays vital role in boosting rural revitalization in Wushan County, SW China
- 9,700 evacuated as rainstorms hit southwest China's Chongqing
- SW Chinese city resumes, launches int'l air routes amid summer travel rush
- Relief work carried out in flood-hit Chongqing, SW China
- Death toll from torrential rains in China's Chongqing rises to 17
- People visit Guangyang Isle for ecological education tour in SW China's Chongqing
- Royal relics cast modern charm in southwest China
- West China's mountainous megacity pursues harmonious integration of tradition, modernity
- Pic story: French artist does lacquer art research and creation in Chongqing, SW China
- Changshou Lake takes on new look thanks to efforts of ecological restoration
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.