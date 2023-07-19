Crisp plum plays vital role in boosting rural revitalization in Wushan County, SW China

Xinhua) 17:04, July 19, 2023

A man sells crisp plums via livestreaming at Ganyuan Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 30, 2023. Known for its crisp, juicy and tender flesh, the crisp plum is one of the major fruits grown in Wushan County, playing a vital role in boosting rural revitalization. The improvement of logistics and delivery service have contributed to the sales of the dainty fruit across the country. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members load crisp plums onto a cargo airplane at Wushan Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Staff members package crisp plums at Ganyuan Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A farmer packages crisp plums at a plantation in Wenfeng Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A staff member drives a truck loaded with crisp plums on an expressway in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows crisp plums at Wenfeng Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Staff members select crisp plums at Wenfeng Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows a truck loaded with crisp plums on an expressway in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Staff members load crisp plums onto a cargo airplane at Wushan Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows a crisp plum plantation at Wenfeng Village in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Staff members of a post office package crisp plums at Ganyuan Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows trucks loaded with crisp plums running on an expressway in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Liu Jialing presents crisp plums via livestreaming at Ganyuan Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

This aerial panorama photo taken on June 28, 2023 at Quchi Township in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, shows a crisp plum planting base along the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This aerial photo taken on June 28, 2023 shows a truck loaded with crisp plums moving at Ganyuan Village of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

