Chongqing, Cairo promote night economy

Xinhua) 09:42, August 19, 2023

An entertainer performs a dance for customers at a shop at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Chongqing, a city by the Yangtze River, is called "stove" by Chinese people because of its high temperature in summer; Cairo, located on the bank of the Nile, has long been a hot place on the edge of desert. Both cities have been vigorously promoting the night economy.

Hongyadong in Chongqing is an ancient city gate that has been transformed into a giant suspended building featuring restaurants and other entertainment venues.

Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, the centuries-old marketplace, is considered one of the most important tourist attractions in Egypt.

Every day when the night falls and summer heat dissipates, locals and tourists enter the streets and lanes in both cities and enjoy the flourishing night life.

People gather at a night market in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist shops for souvenirs at a shop in Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Customers try pickles at a shop in Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A child shops at a night market in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo shows a view of Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A vendor sells small fried dumplings and buns at a night market in Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo shows a view of Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Pedestrians take a group photo at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo shows a view of Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A girl holds ice creams in a night market at Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

People shop at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

A vendor makes desserts at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

People gather at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People gather at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo shows a view of Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

People dine at a hotpot restaurant in Jiulongpo District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Vendors sell traditional drinks and desserts at a night market in Hongyadong scenic area, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Pedestrians eat ice cream at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

A vendor sells bread at the Khan el-Khalili in Cairo, Egypt, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

