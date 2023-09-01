Chongqing Export Commodity Exhibition opens in Kenya

NAIROBI, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chongqing Export Commodity Exhibition (CECE) kicked off in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on Thursday amid growing Kenya-China ties.

Yang Xuchao, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Chongqing Committee (CCPIT Chongqing), said that about 26 exhibitors from China's Chongqing Municipality and Sichuan Province will showcase their products during the three-day event.

"The exhibition will help strengthen the trade connections between Kenya and China," Yang said, noting that more than 3,000 visitors are expected to attend the exhibition.

He revealed that the trade fair will see the participation of Chongqing companies in the automobile, motorcycle parts, electronics, agriculture and healthcare as well as food security sectors.

Rogers Amisi, manager of investor services at the Kenya Investment Authority, said that the exhibition will provide a platform where Kenyans can access high-quality goods and technology from China, adding that the trade fair is an indication of the confidence that Chinese manufacturers have in the Kenyan economy.

He noted that the exhibition will further boost cooperation and friendship between Kenya and China.

Hyrine Nyong'a, deputy director in the State Department of Investment Promotion of Kenya, said that Kenya is the investment hub of the east and central African region, noting that Kenya is keen to leverage on the exhibition in order to boost its industrial technology to produce goods for both domestic and international markets.

During the opening ceremony, enterprises from Kenya and China signed multiple cooperation agreements in manufacturing industry, healthcare, transportation and technology sectors.

CCPIT Chongqing, founded in 1983, is a foreign trade and investment promoting agency located in Chongqing.

