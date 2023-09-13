Relocated Zhang Fei Temple in Chongqing
Aerial view of the Zhang Fei Temple in Panshi township, Chongqing.
The Zhang Fei Temple originally was built in honor of General Zhang Fei during the Three Kingdom Period (220-280) on the bank of the Yangtze River. The ancient temple was relocated to Yunyang in 2002 and reopened in 2003, some 32 kilometers away from its original site, as the former site has been submerged after the Yangtze River is dammed at the Three Gorges. (Photo: China News Network/He Penglei)
File photo shows the Zhang Fei Temple before relocation in Yunyang, Chongqing. (Photo: China News Network/He Penglei)
Aerial view of the Zhang Fei Temple in Panshi township, Chongqing. (Photo: China News Network/He Penglei)
Tourists visit the Zhang Fei Temple in Panshi township, Chongqing. (Photo: China News Network/He Penglei)
Tourists visit the Zhang Fei Temple in Panshi township, Chongqing. (Photo: China News Network/He Penglei)
