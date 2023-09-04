View of venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in Chongqing

Xinhua) 14:07, September 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 3, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A boy experiences the AI-powered large language model dubbed "Spark Desk", a generative language model launched by iFlytek, a leading Chinese AI company, at the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2023. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial stitched photo taken on Sept. 3, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Children experience digital device at the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2023. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An exhibitor debugs an autonomous mobile robot at the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2023. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Visitors look at a skateboard chassis used on smart vehicles at the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2023. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A journalist experiences an in-vehicle XR intelligent cabin at the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2023. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Guests visit the venue for 2023 Smart China Expo in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 3, 2023. The 2023 Smart China Expo will be held at Chongqing International Expo Center from Sept. 4 to 6. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

