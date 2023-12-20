Frigate flotilla conducts maritime training
A frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sails to a designated sea area during the combat training on November 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)
A frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sails to a designated sea area during the combat training on November 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)
A frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sails to a designated sea area during the combat training on November 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)
A target drone is launched on the deck of a frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command during the combat training on November 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.