Frigate flotilla conducts maritime training

China Military Online) 13:29, December 20, 2023

A frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sails to a designated sea area during the combat training on November 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)

A target drone is launched on the deck of a frigate attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command during the combat training on November 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)

