Helicopters in field flight training
(China Military Online) 09:33, December 15, 2023
Multiple types of helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command engage in flight training drills on tactical formation flight, field lift-off and landing, distant transportation and others in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
