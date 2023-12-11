Helicopter engages in search and rescue training
A helicopter attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command hovers above a hill during a search and rescue training exercise held on November 1, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lei Jian)
A soldier assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command picks up the "trapped" service member during a search and rescue training exercise held on November 1, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lei Jian)
A helicopter attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a search and rescue training exercise held on November 2, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lei Jian)
The ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command work in team to refuel a helicopter during a search and rescue training exercise held on November 2, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lei Jian)
