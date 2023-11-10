Chinese vice premier stresses improving comprehensive rescue capabilities

Xinhua) 10:21, November 10, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a symposium held by the Ministry of Emergency Management around the fifth anniversary of the China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team's establishment, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has urged the national fire and rescue service to enhance comprehensive rescue capabilities.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Thursday at a symposium held by the Ministry of Emergency Management around the fifth anniversary of the China National Comprehensive Fire and Rescue Team's establishment.

He said efforts are needed to deepen relevant reforms, tighten training and management, and build fire and rescue force capabilities to prevent and defuse severe safety risks and handle disasters and accidents.

The team was formed in 2018 based on the country's fire services and armed forestry police.

