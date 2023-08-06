Emergency rescue teams carry out rescue and relief work in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:40, August 06, 2023

Firefighters operate a drainage machine near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

