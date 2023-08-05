Temporary water supply points set up in flood-hit Zhuozhou
A water testing vehicle is seen at a temporary water supply point in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A resident draws water from a water supply vehicle in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Residents draw water from a water supply vehicle in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Water production vehicles are seen at an emergency water supply point in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A staff member works inside a water production vehicle at an emergency water supply point in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
People draw water from a water supply vehicle in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Water production vehicles are seen at an emergency water supply point in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A staff member works at a temporary water supply point in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A staff member tests water quality in a water testing vehicle at a temporary water supply point in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
People draw water from a water supply vehicle in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2023. Zhuozhou City is an area in Hebei that has been severely affected by rain-triggered floods. To relieve the water shortages that face the residents, the city has so far set up two temporary water supply points which are capable of making and outputting water. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
