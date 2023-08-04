All stranded passengers in flood-hit district of Beijing evacuated

Xinhua) 08:28, August 04, 2023

Stranded passengers of Z180 walk to the transshipment train in Mentougou District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

The last batch of stranded passengers of trains Z180 and K396 arrived at the Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing early in the morning on Aug. 3.

By far, all the passengers of trains K396, Z180 and K1178 stranded due to the heavy rainfall have been safely evacuated from mountainous areas of Mentougou in Beijing.

Armed police walk to transfer the stranded passengers in Mentougou District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yangang)

Stranded passengers of trains K396 and Z180 arrive at the Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

