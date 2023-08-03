China allocates 100 mln yuan to post-disaster reconstruction in Beijing, Hebei

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has earmarked 100 million yuan (about 14.01 million U.S. dollars) to support post-disaster reconstruction in Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province, the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

The central budget funds will be used to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and public services facilities in regions that have been hit hard by rainstorms and floods, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Chinese authorities have launched massive rescue and relief efforts in response to typhoon-induced torrential rains, which have led to 11 fatalities in Beijing as of Tuesday morning.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have also allocated 110 million yuan to support emergency rescue and relief work for people affected by flooding in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

